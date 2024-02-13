More than half of Americans believe President Biden got “special treatment” in the special counsel investigation into his mishandling of classified documents, according to a new poll.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 53% of Americans believe Biden got off easy because he is president. Roughly 29% of Democrats also agreed Biden got special treatment.
The results come after Special Counsel Robert Hur chose not to recommend charges against Biden for mishandling classif
