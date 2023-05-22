EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Makara Strategic Acquisition Corp. (“Makara”) announced today that, despite a recent article, Makara is proceeding with its IPO with EF Hutton. Makara has merely withdrawn its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to preserve its filing fees and intends to refile the S-1 with its latest, updated financial statements. This refiling of the S-1 with updated financial statements is a standard procedure.

Makara intends to proceed with its IPO imminently as it believes market conditions and opportunities in its target sector have also improved significantly.

About Makara Strategic Acquisition Corp

Makara Strategic Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Integrated Wellness may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, it intends to focus on target opportunities that focus on natural resources, clean energy or energy storage sectors in the Americas, Europe or Asia.

