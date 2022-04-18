Make-A-Wish, Winnebago Industries, and RV Retailer, LLC Team up to Grant Outdoor Wishes

Winnebago Industries, Make-A-Wish and RV Retailer Winnebago Industries, Make-A-Wish and RV Retailer Team up to Grant Outdoor Wishes

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Make-A-Wish, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), and RV Retailer will partner to provide outdoor adventures to wishers across the country. The partnership and inaugural program will fulfill wishes and enhance experiences for children with critical illnesses.

“Make-A-Wish meets such a critical need for families, and outdoor wishes have increased dramatically throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As an outdoor lifestyle company, we knew we could partner to play a meaningful role in bringing the positive mental and health benefits of nature to wish families,” said Don Clark, President and CEO of Grand Design RV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries initially will kick off the partnership with RV Retailer, LLC. Together with Make-A-Wish, RV industry leaders will help families make lasting memories outdoors. The partnership aims to grow, bringing additional RV dealers and industry colleagues together to meet the need.

“This partnership with Make-A-Wish and Winnebago Industries will help us fulfill our higher purpose of helping families spend time together, travel across America, experience the great outdoors, pursue their dreams and create lifetime memories. Our dealers have worked closely with Make-a-Wish chapters locally for years. We are thrilled to join the Winnebago Industries Foundation and Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes for children and families who need it most,” says Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RV Retailer. “There is nothing more fulfilling than helping these families. We are excited to see where this journey is going, and we look forward to giving back to the communities and people who need it most.”

Winnebago Industries Foundation, RV Retailer, LLC, and Make-A-Wish Foundation are excited to embark on this journey, as well as looking forward to a future of more opportunities and partnerships to fulfill children’s wishes.

“We welcome Winnebago Industries and RVR as a new partner of Make-A-Wish. Their support will enable us to continue to grant life-changing wishes that can be a turning point for a child with a critical illness, so much so that many wish parents credit the wish with helping their child get better,” said Richard K. Davis, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

About Winnebago Industries and the Winnebago Industries Foundation

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, inboard/outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and support employee volunteers to build strong, inclusive communities where we live, work and play. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility/community

About RV Retailer, LLC. (RVR)

RV Retailer, LLC is headquartered in South Florida, and the company operates more than 90 RV dealerships across the country. They staff each dealership with the best people in the business to ensure guests receive the best treatment. Their dealerships are run by knowledgeable sales associates and service technicians, and their leadership team has over 200 years of automotive and RV experience. RVs are intended for memorable journeys, and RVR believes that shopping for one should be an unforgettable experience as well.

About Make-A-Wish Foundation

Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, with offices in every community in the United States and nearly 50 countries around the world. Make-A-Wish aims to give every child with a critical illness the power of wishing because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted over 520,000 wishes worldwide, including over 350,000 in the United States and its territories.

Winnebago Industries Media Contact: Chad Reece – Public Relations – 641-585-6647 – creece@wgo.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45654443-0cc4-4a82-80ef-7a254d252b9d