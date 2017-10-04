Make the Most of Your Morning with Seasonal Flavors

Breaking News
MISSION, Kan., Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Family Features) Bring the harvest straight to the table with farm-fresh ingredients fit for entertaining family and friends. Whether sharing stories passed from generation to generation, celebrating traditions – old and new – or simply treasuring time with loved ones, you can enjoy fragrant autumn flavors with a delicious and nutritious morning meal.

With savory elements coming from butternut squash, freshly ground nutmeg and hints of sage, this homemade frittata embraces seasonal favorites rich in nutrients. Guests of all ages can enjoy a meal made with an abundance of wholesome, farm-to-table ingredients – including milk – which provide essential vitamins and minerals to fuel everyone at the table.

Whether starting off a quiet weekend morning with brunch or prepping for a busy day with a make-ahead breakfast the night before, this recipe offers a creative, tasty way to kick-off the day. Plus, when paired with an 8-ounce glass of milk, everyone can get essential nutrients, like calcium and protein, to help them be their best.

Butternut Squash Sage Frittata
Servings: 6

Crispy Sage Leaves:

3          tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

6-8       small fresh sage leaves

            pinch kosher salt

Frittata:

2          teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2    cups (about 8 ounces) butternut squash, diced

1          clove garlic, minced

2          large sage leaves, chopped

6          large eggs

1/2       cup fat-free milk  

1/4       teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4       teaspoon kosher salt

1/8       teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

To prepare crispy sage leaves: In small skillet, heat olive oil until shimmering. Fry sage leaves in oil until crispy, about 5 seconds. Remove sage leaves from oil and drain on paper towel. Sprinkle with salt while hot.

To prepare frittata: Heat oven to 425 F. In 10-inch cast-iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add butternut squash; stir to coat in oil. Spread butternut squash in single layer and cook 2-3 minutes before stirring. Repeat until squash becomes tender and begins to caramelize, about 10 minutes total.

Add garlic and chopped sage; stir until fragrant, about 60 seconds.

In large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, pepper, salt and nutmeg. Pour mixture into skillet and stir gently, about 15 seconds, to distribute squash evenly around pan. Transfer skillet to oven and cook 10 minutes, or until egg is puffed and set. Remove from oven and let cool about 3-5 minutes before cutting and serving with crispy sage leaves.

Pair each serving with an 8-ounce glass of milk.

Notes: To prepare butternut squash: Separate round end from long portion of squash; save round end for a separate recipe. With vegetable peeler, peel long portion. With sharp check’s knife, thinly slice squash. Cut slices into long matchsticks then chop into cubes. Pre-cut, store-bought butternut squash can be used in place of cutting entire squash.

Nutritional information per serving: 200 calories; 7 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 195 mg cholesterol; 15 g protein; 18 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 290 mg sodium; 375 mg calcium (40% of daily value). Nutrition figures based on using fat-free milk, and include an 8-ounce glass of milk.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free – with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.

