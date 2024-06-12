Palmetto Publishing Announces Release Of Audiobook Version In Education Funding and Self-Help Finance Book

Charleston, SC, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — So many look for joy and fulfillment in life in making money—but making money work for you is the true goal. Financial literacy enables individuals to enjoy life without worrying where their money might be going.

Journey to Your Summit: Life Planning Meets Financial Literacy With A Spiritual And Disciplined Focus is the crowning work of author Dave Vetta that is less about financial planning facts and figures and more about realistic money management.

First published in May 2020, readers can now enjoy the wisdom of Vetta through an optimized audiobook format. You and your family can unite on the same page about your goals—both financial and personal—and learn realistic ways to achieve and adjust along the way.

“I have rarely seen people that have optimized life planning as well as financial planning for their fulfillment and satisfaction. This is intended to be more [about] life lessons,” said Vetta. “It’s intended to be. thought provoking, a catalyst for change, light-hearted but taken to heart, and spiritual for the not-so-religious.”

Journey to Your Summit is available for purchase online at Amazon.com, Audible.com, and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit his LinkedIn profile:

About the Author:

After attending Carroll University and the University of Wisconsin for his MBA , Dave Vetta received his certified financial planner designation and pursued advanced studies at Northwestern University and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Dave has spent much of his professional career working in banking and investments in one of the largest banks in the country as well as a niche business bank. He believes that adding credentials along the way complements the professional experience and enhances one’s perspective and fulfillment. He also believes the more we can do to facilitate each individual’s fulfillment through clarifying goals, fueling passion, and realizing dreams, the more we win!

