MakeMyTrip Limited Responds to Order from Competition Commission of India

New Delhi & New York, October 29, 2019: In connection with the information filed by the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has, through its recent order passed on 28th October, 2019, held that Go-MMT (MakeMyTrip and Goibibo) “prima facie appears to be dominant” in the “market for online intermediation services for booking of hotels in India”, and has ordered an investigation, including to determine whether Go-MMT has abused such dominance. The CCI has clarified that this order shall not be “tantamount to an expression of final opinion on the merits of the case”. Commenting on the development, MakeMyTrip spokesperson said, “We are confident of demonstrating compliance with the principles of competition law while providing our partners and consumers the best in class services. We shall extend full cooperation to the Competition Commission of India in the matter.”

