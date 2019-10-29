Breaking News
MakeMyTrip Limited Responds to Order from Competition Commission of India

New York, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

New Delhi & New York, October 29, 2019: In connection with the information filed by the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has, through its recent order passed on 28th October, 2019, held that Go-MMT (MakeMyTrip and Goibibo) “prima facie appears to be dominant” in the “market for online intermediation services for booking of hotels in India”, and has ordered an investigation, including to determine whether Go-MMT has abused such dominance.

The CCI has clarified that this order shall not be “tantamount to an expression of final opinion on the merits of the case”. 

Commenting on the development, MakeMyTrip spokesperson said, “We are confident of demonstrating compliance with the principles of competition law while providing our partners and consumers the best in class services. We shall extend full cooperation to the Competition Commission of India in the matter.”

  
About MakeMyTrip Limited

We own and operate well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus.  Through our primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas.  Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.  We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, over 66,500 domestic accommodation properties in India and more than 500,000 properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

For more details, please contact:
Ruchica Tomar
Communications Director
MakeMyTrip Limited
+91-9999004623
[email protected]

Jonathan Huang
MakeMyTrip Limited
Vice President – Investor Relations
+1 (917) 769-2027
[email protected]
