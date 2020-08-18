MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial & Operating Results on August 21, 2020

New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|MakeMyTrip Limited (Nasdaq:MMYT) plans to report its fiscal 2021 first quarter results before markets open on Friday, August 21, 2020. The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website https://investors.makemytrip.com/ and will not be distributing over newswires.
The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by the senior management team at 7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.
A telephone replay will be available for one week shortly following the conclusion of the conference call.
This call will also be available through a live audio webcast and will remain available for replay for one month. The webcast and replay can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.makemytrip.com/.
|About MakeMyTrip Limited
We own and operate well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus. Through our primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, over 77,000 domestic accommodation properties in India and more than 700,000 properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.
