Making Sense of Mathematics for Teaching Grades 3–5 Wins Teachers’ Choice℠ Award for Professional Development

Bloomington, IN, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Making Sense of Mathematics for Teaching Grades 3–5 by Juli K. Dixon, Edward C. Nolan, Thomasenia Lott Adams, Jennifer M. Tobias and Guy Barmoha has won the Learning® Magazine 2018 Teachers’ Choice℠ Award for Professional Development.

The book is designed to help educators increase their knowledge of the mathematics they teach and improve intermediate-grade mathematics instruction. Each chapter starts with a section titled The Challenge, which provides an initial task for readers to complete. The chapters then move through four additional sections—The Progression, The Mathematics, The Classroom and The Response—created to engage readers in mathematical concepts and reasoning.

“The teacher becomes the learner,” explains Dixon. “The teacher sees the mathematics positioned within learning progressions, understands the math very deeply, experiences it in the classroom, and knows how to respond when students don’t understand.”

At the end of each chapter, readers can answer reflection questions and consider what challenges they might face in implementing the book’s key ideas. Throughout the resource, readers have access to QR codes that lead to short videos demonstrating how to teach students essential mathematics skills.

“Understanding mathematics is different from understanding how to teach mathematics, and this book is a valuable resource for anyone involved in mathematics in grades 3 to 5,” says Matthew Reames, a mathematics educator in the Curry School of Education at the University of Virginia–Charlottesville. “It not only provides clear descriptions of the main ideas in intermediate mathematics, but also how those main ideas progress from kindergarten through the end of fifth grade.”

The title, which is available to order at SolutionTree.com, is part of the Making Sense of Mathematics for Teaching series. The series also includes Making Sense of Mathematics for Teaching Grades K–2, Making Sense of Mathematics for Teaching Grades 6–8, and Making Sense of Mathematics for Teaching High School.

About the Authors

Juli K. Dixon, PhD, is a professor of mathematics education at the University of Central Florida. An active researcher, she has also taught mathematics at the elementary, middle and secondary levels.

Edward C. Nolan is a master teacher with the UTeach program at Towson University in Maryland, supporting undergraduate students seeking secondary mathematics and science education degrees.

Thomasenia Lott Adams, PhD, a professor of mathematics education, is associate dean for research and faculty development in the College of Education at the University of Florida.

Jennifer M. Tobias, PhD, is an associate professor at Illinois State University. She specializes in elementary mathematics with an emphasis on preparing prospective elementary teachers and developing their understanding of mathematics.

Guy Barmoha is director of the Department of the Mathematics, Science, & Gifted at Broward County Public Schools in Florida. Previously, he was an elementary mathematics curriculum supervisor.

