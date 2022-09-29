Makosi Appoints New Global COO, Alla Schay

Schay and Makosi aim to bring a customer-centric approach to the audit and accounting industry, which is faced with a talent supply and demand issue.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Makosi, a leading variable workforce provider, is proud to announce the appointment to Global Chief Operating Officer of experienced C-level executive Alla Schay.

With 15 years as an executive at Sterling, a $700M+ global industry leader in employee background screening and identity solutions, Schay brings to her new role a remarkable record for driving revenue, profitability, and customer satisfaction.

She is profoundly customer-focused, viewing the primary mandate of a Chief Operating Officer as “enhancing the processes we operate today to put the client in the centre and accelerate their realization of value from the Makosi offering.”

Makosi is now in what Schay refers to as “growth mode,” which is why she believes the company is in the ideal position to leverage her level of expertise.

Her core purpose, as she expresses it, is to build success for Makosi and its customers by operationalizing the functions needed to “make quality and results reproducible, repeatable and predictable.” This is the magical driver for genuine operational achievement.

As such, Schay looks forward to bringing productivity and efficiency into clear focus at Makosi. There are three paths to this goal: namely, “ensuring that Makosi’s leading-edge technology is effectively leveraged across clients, capitalizing on additional automation opportunities across delivery processes, and clarifying KPIs related to efficiency and quality as a foundation for driving improvements on those measures.”

What drew Schay to Makosi? “Its infectious spirit,” she says. People enjoy working for and alongside Makosi, which has earned a tremendous employer brand while creating and entrenching an impressive market brand. “Culture,” she says, “is a critical success factor.”

Schay’s operational expertise, HR capabilities and customer relationship-building skills have resulted from her wide-ranging experience as a Chief Operating Officer, Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Client Officer, and General Manager.

She is known for recruiting and developing high-performance international teams, creating cultures of openness and accountability, and leading change to positively transform operations, as well as implementing strategies to scale companies for growth.

“Having Alla Schay on board to connect the dots operationally will ensure that everything Makosi does continues to result in significant value,” says Makosi CEO & Founder Darren Isaacs. “We are particularly delighted to have attracted a leader of Alla’s caliber – and one who demonstrates such an obvious passion for culture and customers.”

Schay is a Six Sigma Black Belt (Motorola University), has a B.Sc. Psychology (cum laude; College of William and Mary) and is fluent in Russian.

ABOUT MAKOSI

For over 15 years, Makosi has met the just-in-time staffing needs of audit firms worldwide. Makosi’s variable workforce model helps clients to remove the burdensome growth ceiling so common in the current marketplace, by reinventing workforce strategy. Known for quality consultants, meticulously curated teams, superb culture fit, next-level service, and doing everything it takes to prepare its audit talent for success, Makosi means ROOM TO GROW.

