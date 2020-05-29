Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Malaga Financial Corporation Announces 64th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

Malaga Financial Corporation Announces 64th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Malaga Financial Corporation (OTCPink:MLGF) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend in the amount of 25 cents per share to shareholders of record on June 19, 2020.  The dividend will be paid out on or about July 1, 2020.  Randy C. Bowers, Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, “We are pleased to announce the 25 cent quarterly dividend which represents a 4.55% annualized yield based on our most recent closing price of $22.00. Strong earnings and capital levels enable us to continue to reward our shareholders in spite of an extremely challenging operating environment over recent months.”

Mr. Bowers continued, “We are extremely proud of the extraordinary efforts of our colleagues during this period, which includes accommodating all loan requests from local businesses and non-profits for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program while conducting normal banking activity Monday-Friday at our branches.”

Malaga Bank, a subsidiary of Malaga Financial Corporation, is a full-service community bank headquartered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with six offices located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles.  Malaga Bank has been named by DepositAccounts.com as one of the Top 200 Healthiest Banks out of the 5,035 banks analyzed across the United States. A more detailed breakdown of Malaga Bank’s A+ health score may be found in the health section of its dedicated page at www.depositaccounts.com/banks/malaga-bank-fsb.html#health. For over ten years Malaga Bank has been consistently recommended by one of the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firms, Bauer Financial Inc.  Malaga Bank was awarded Bauer’s premier Top 5-Star rating for the 50th consecutive quarter as of March 2020. Since 1985 Malaga has been delivering competitive banking services to residents and businesses of the South Bay, including real estate loan products custom-tailored to consumers and investors.  As the largest community bank in the South Bay, Malaga is proud of its continuing tradition of relationship-based banking and legendary customer service.  The Bank’s web site is located at www.malagabank.com.

Contact: Randy Bowers
  Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
  Malaga Financial Corporation
  (310) 375-9000
  [email protected] 

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.