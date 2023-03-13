PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Malaga Financial Corporation (OTCPink:MLGF) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend in the amount of 25 cents per share to shareholders of record on March 24, 2023. The dividend will be paid out on or about April 3, 2023. Randy C. Bowers, Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, “We are pleased that continued strong operating results have positioned us to declare this 25 cent quarterly dividend which represents a 4.34% annualized yield based on our most recent closing price of $23.05. We are grateful for the efforts of our colleagues and delighted to continue to reward our shareholders for their investment.”

