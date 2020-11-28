Breaking News
Malamateniah Koutsada says ‘a migrant can dream’ in her new book

How she came out of the struggles as told in ‘. . . But I Promised God’

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A painful past made Malamateniah Koutsada be determined to reach her dreams. “. . . But I Promised God” (published by Xlibris AU in January 2019), which receives a new marketing campaign tells others to follow their dreams. The memoir tells of her struggles as she experienced both domestic violence and the Greek Civil War until she became successful in real estate. Here is an extract taken from the book:

 

Some of us use those obstacles as stepping stones to get across to the other side to do bigger and better things. Others use them as obstacles to stay back, do nothing other than blame others, and talk about their bad luck. I don’t want to be one of them. I want to see myself as a victor over life’s battles, not as a victim.

 

Koutsada shares her experience during the Greek civil war, by the time she migrated to Australia and her failed marriage. Through this book, she wants her family to learn from her and understand the actions she was taking.

 

“I want my children and grandchildren to know who I am and why I behaved the way I did, so that they can understand me and forgive my mistakes. I want to help other parents avoid the mistakes I have made bringing up my children,” she says.

 

“. . . But I Promised God” is a story of triumph over adversity. She wants her readers to learn that one can forgive without bitterness. To know more about the book, visit https://www.amazon.com/but-Promised-God-ebook/dp/B07PXJJH54/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=9781984504562&qid=1573611327&s=books&sr=1-1.

 

“. . . But I Promised God”

By Malamateniah Koutsada

Hardcover | 6×9 in | 442 pages | ISBN 9781984504562

Softcover | 6×9 in | 442 pages | ISBN 9781984504548

E-Book | 442 pages | ISBN 9781984504555

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Malamateniah Koutsada lives in Melbourne and is a psychiatric nurse past her retiring age. She is still working in a psychiatric unit and enjoys her work, and hopes to be working for some time yet.

