Malaysia expands China traveler ban as coronavirus spreads

Malaysia has a expanded a ban on visitors from China to include Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, after China’s decision to lock down cities in the provinces to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 800 lives.
