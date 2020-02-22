Malaysia says American coronavirus case now tests negative for virus

Malaysian health authorities on Saturday said an American passenger of a cruise liner docked in Cambodia has now tested negative for the novel coronavirus, a week after she had been declared the country’s 22nd confirmed virus case.
