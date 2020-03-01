Malaysia’s Muhyiddin Yassin, a Malay nationalist politician backed by the corruption-tarnished former ruling party, was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday after the king picked him to replace 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- South Korea closes churches as coronavirus tally passes 3,500 - February 29, 2020
- Environmentalist Tom Steyer ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid - February 29, 2020
- Malaysia swears in new prime minister as Mahathir forced out - February 29, 2020