Malaysian coalition backing Mahathir for PM has parliamentary majority: Anwar

Malaysia’s former ruling coalition, which is backing Mahathir Mohamad to become prime minister, has the support of a majority of lawmakers in parliament, coalition partner Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday.
