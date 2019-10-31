Malaysian financier Jho Low ready to address other issues after U.S. settlement

Fugitive financier Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere, a spokesman from the Wells Haslem Mayhew Strategic Public Affairs agency who handles press matters on behalf of Low said on Thursday.
