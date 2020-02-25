Malaysian king to meet all lawmakers to decide the next PM

Malaysia’s king will meet all members of parliament to decide the next prime minister, a palace official said on Tuesday, after 94-year-old premier Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned a day earlier.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Taiwan passes $2 billion package to soften coronavirus hit to economy - February 25, 2020
- South Korea to launch mass coronavirus testing, U.S. pledges $1 billion for vaccine - February 25, 2020
- South Korea table tennis world championships postponed over virus fears - February 25, 2020