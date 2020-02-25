Malaysia’s Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of interim prime minister, a day after he resigned the leadership in a shock move that plunged the country into political turmoil.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- One of Korean Air’s cabin crew tests positive for coronavirus - February 24, 2020
- Thailand reports two new virus cases, bringing total to 37 - February 24, 2020
- Trump’s request for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus ‘inadequate’, Pelosi says - February 24, 2020