Malaysia’s Muhyiddin named PM in shock that sidelines old rivals

Malaysia’s king named former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister on Saturday in a shock decision that sidelined old rivals Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim after a week of political turmoil.
