Malaysia’s palace denies ‘royal coup’ in appointing new PM

Malaysia’s palace on Sunday denied allegations of a “royal coup” in appointing the country’s prime minister after veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad resigned, saying the king used his discretionary powers prescribed in the constitution.
