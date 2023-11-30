Trainable to your legal operation, Bek can perform highly complex CLM use cases across Malbek’s fully secure, multi-LLM stack.

Princeton, NJ, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Malbek, a leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, seizes the opportunity to revolutionize the industry by expanding on existing AI functionality. Bek, the Legal Copilot brings a powerful and ergonomic experience to enterprise contract lifecycle management.

Amidst a CLM market ripe for innovation and economic uncertainty, Bek emerges as a trailblazer in Generative AI, setting new standards for efficiency, flexibility, and strategic acumen in contract management.

“Bek is not just cutting-edge Generative AI; she is the beacon of innovation, reshaping how legal professionals navigate the complexities of contracts.,” said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO and Co-Founder at Malbek. “From understanding nuanced legal language to foreseeing potential challenges, Bek utilizes AI to decipher the intricate web of legal intricacies, providing legal professionals with unparalleled insights and foresight.”

Bek comes pretrained on numerous terms and provisions and can be further trained on your specific contracts, playbooks, clauses, and redlining strategies to boost productivity, increase efficiency, efficacy, and accuracy in your contracting processes. Bek’s mission is to work alongside you and your teams to maximize commercial outcomes.

Instant Adoption: Bek instantly becomes a critical co-pilot, able to work with any of your users without requiring training.

Voice and Text-Activated Operation: Easily communicate your objectives through voice commands or by typing, and Bek will provide guided, click-free actions to efficiently achieve your goals.

Efficient Search Functionality: Bek eliminates the need for extensive document searches, enabling precise and quick location of any provision in the repository.

Advanced Business Intelligence: Bek offers contextual insights and actionable recommendations, leveraging contract data to drive strategic business outcomes.

Proactive Support and Risk Management: Bek not only facilitates smooth collaboration during document review but also proactively identifies legal risks, offering recommendations to ensure compliance and mitigate potential issues.

Bek’s benefits extend beyond decoding legal language; they encompass foreseeing potential challenges and providing unparalleled insights. Bek delivers instant advantages, positioning Malbek as a pioneer in reshaping the CLM market.

“10x efficiency isn’t just a goal; it’s the ongoing promise of Bek,” adds Puttaswamy. “Bek anticipates your needs, understands your preferences, and continuously evolves to streamline your legal processesCommitted to the utmost security, we offer customers the choice of LLMs with comprehensive privacy policies, featuring ‘Do Not Use for Training’ and ‘Do Not Share’ clauses, ensuring superior protection of their information.”

Having Malbek in your corner, shaping the future of CLM, makes all the difference. For organizations ready to revolutionize their CLM experience and embrace the future, Bek is the strategic advantage they’ve been waiting for.

About Malbek:

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it’s no wonder they have a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.

