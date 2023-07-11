Malbek is proud to announce the strategic addition of Dennis Malaspina and Ed Breault to its esteemed executive leadership team.

Princeton, NJ, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Malbek, the visionary force behind AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions is proud to announce the strategic addition of Dennis Malaspina and Ed Breault to its esteemed executive leadership team. This powerhouse team will reinforce Malbek’s commitment to innovation, customer success, and the future of CLM technology, positioning the company for continued growth, success, and leadership in the industry.

As the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Dennis spearheads Malbek’s revenue generation strategies, optimizing sales operations, fostering key partnerships, and driving overall revenue growth to propel the company’s success in the competitive CLM software market. With over 25 years of Sales leadership experience at companies like Optimizely and Return Path, he is known for his expertise in building robust sales organizations and navigating complex deals to deliver results through action-oriented leadership.

Dennis was drawn to Malbek and is excited to take on the next stage of growth. “Malbek has a truly robust product tailored for enterprise businesses, situated in a space brimming with untapped potential,” Dennis enthused. “This unique combination empowers Malbek to author its own destiny, seizing limitless opportunities on the horizon.”

As Malbek’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Ed leads all marketing functions including brand, demand generation, account-based marketing, product marketing, business development, and customer marketing. Ed is a data-driven marketer with a track record of accelerating growth and customer success. Prior to joining Malbek, Ed served as CMO at Aprimo, the industry-leading provider of digital asset management, marketing resource management, and content operations. He also spent over a decade in consulting, strategy, and technology leadership roles.

“The Contract Lifecycle Management industry, worth a staggering $30 Billion, has for too long been stifled by historical limitations,” Ed states. “It’s high time for a transformative shift, and I see Malbek as a catalyst for this much-needed change. With Malbek’s technology-first approach, I am thrilled to unlock the true potential of an agile, adaptable, and composable CLM platform. Together, the Malbek team will embark on an exciting journey, empowering enterprise brands to forge a future that’s forward-looking, innovative, and driven to continuously align users and technological advancement.”

Dennis and Ed’s expertise in both Sales and Marketing will help Malbek with its continued mission to build world-class CLM solutions, foster strong customer relationships, and further accelerate its growth trajectory. “With a track record of delighting enterprise customers, including numerous Fortune 500 customers, and being a preferred choice for next-generation CLM, we’re primed for our next chapter”, proclaims Co-Founder, CEO, and Board Member, Hemanth Puttaswamy. “With Dennis and Ed at the helm of our GTM leadership team, we are fully equipped to extend our industry-leading contract lifecycle management platform to a wider clientele. I am excited to continue bringing valuable features, like Generative AI to the forefront and embark on this new phase of growth.”

About Malbek:

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it’s no wonder they have a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.

CONTACT: Allison Caggia Malbek press@malbek.io