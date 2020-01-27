Breaking News
Home / Top News / Malcolm Gladwell to Keynote QlikWorld 2020 Data and Analytics Conference

Malcolm Gladwell to Keynote QlikWorld 2020 Data and Analytics Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Best-selling Author, The New Yorker Staff Writer and Podcast Host Being Featured at Industry’s Leading Data and Analytics Event

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlik today announced that Malcolm Gladwell, best-selling author, staff writer for The New Yorker and podcast host, will be the featured keynote speaker at this year’s QlikWorld data and analytics conference, May 11-14 in Phoenix, AZ.

Author of numerous New York Times® Best Sellers – including Talking to Strangers, The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, What the Dog Saw, and David and Goliath – Gladwell has been named one of the 100 most influential people by TIME magazine and one of Foreign Policy’s Top Global Thinkers.

Gladwell stresses the importance of looking at things differently, which aligns with Qlik’s vision for a data literate world, one where organizations tackle head-on complex challenges by looking at their data differently to maximize business value.

QlikWorld is the only conference that showcases a complete end-to-end data and analytics strategy, from raw data to actionable insights. Customers and partners will find over 300 expert-led sessions covering data integration and analytics topics, plus hear about hot trends like AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and data literacy. There are also plenty of opportunities for networking, getting Qlik Certified, participating in the Datathon Challenge, exploring the Discovery Zone and more.

QlikWorld, Qlik’s annual customer and partner conference, will be held on May 11-14, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Visit qlikworld.qlik.com for more details.

About Qlik
Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Media Contact:
Derek Lyons
[email protected]
617-658-5310

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.