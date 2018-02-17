Maldives police arrest 25 after protest demanding leader’s arrest

MALE (Reuters) – Maldives police arrested 25 people under a state of emergency, opposition legislators said on Saturday, after thousands of protesters gathered a day earlier to call for the detention of the president and release of opposition leaders.
