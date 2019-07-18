Breaking News
Home / Top News / Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Surf License Agreement With Sanger Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Surf License Agreement With Sanger Boats

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

LOUDON, Tenn., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Malibu Boats™ (NASDAQ: MBUU), the global leader in watersports towboat sales, announced today that it has licensed its industry-leading wakesurfing patent portfolio to Sanger Boats, a manufacturer and distributor of towboats. 

“I commend Sanger for reaching out to us and engaging the licensing discussion. It was the right thing to do. Today, almost every stern drive company and five of the top six inboard companies are now licensed under Malibu’s portfolio of surf technology patents,” said Malibu Boats CEO Jack Springer.   “We are proud of our award-winning surf technology and will continue to defend that technology from unauthorized adopters.” 

About Malibu

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.comwww.axiswake.comwww.cobaltboats.com, or www.pursuitboats.com.

Contact:

Chip Smith
Malibu Boats 
865.657.6045 
[email protected]

Source: Malibu Boats

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.