The malt ingredients market valuation is predicted to reach USD 37 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The heightened emphasis on sustainable sourcing practices and the versatile applications of malt ingredients will accelerate its business growth over 2023–2032. As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainable and ethically sourced products, manufacturers focusing on eco-friendly practices are gaining favor. Additionally, the diverse uses of malt ingredients in various industries, from brewing to food production, contribute to the expanding industry size, presenting a promising outlook for sustained growth.

For instance, in 2022, Muntons, a major global malt, and malted ingredients company, introduced PlantMalt, a range of grain, liquid, and powdered malt extracts for enhancing plant-based foods and creating improved meat alternatives. Derived from sustainable British barley and wheat, Muntons ensures 100% eco-friendly sourcing in this innovative product line.

The malt ingredients market from the wheat malt segment will establish a significant foothold by 2032, fueled by the versatile applications of wheat malt in the brewing and food industries. Its unique flavor profile and widespread use in various malt-based products contribute to its dominance. As consumer preferences align with diverse culinary experiences, the wheat malt segment will emerge as a pivotal player, shaping the trajectory of the industry outlook.

The malt ingredients market from the distilling segment is projected to experience remarkable traction between 2024 and 2032, due to the escalating demand for malt-based products in the thriving spirits and alcoholic beverage industry. As distillers prioritize premium quality and diverse flavor profiles, malt ingredients become integral to crafting distinctive spirits. The robust growth in the distilling segment will propel the broader market, marking a notable shift in consumer preferences toward premium and artisanal alcoholic beverages.

Europe malt ingredients market will demonstrate a noteworthy CAGR from 2023 to 2032, driven by the region’s longstanding brewing tradition, increasing demand for specialty malts, and the rising popularity of craft beers. In addition, the emphasis on sustainable brewing practices and a robust malt production infrastructure will further solidify Europe’s prominence. The region’s proactive approach to quality and innovation will position it as a key contributor to market growth.

Major companies operating in the malt ingredients market include GrainCorp Limited, Boortmalt, Cargill Incorporated, Crisp Malting Group, Malteurop Group, and Simpsons Malt Limited.

These companies are actively bolstering their market presence through strategic collaborations, product innovation, and consumer-centric strategies. By diversifying product offerings, adhering to sustainability practices, and engaging in strategic partnerships, they capture a growing market share. The emphasis on quality, in line with a keen understanding of consumer preferences, will propel their success. With a commitment to continuous growth and adaptation to evolving market trends, these players secure notable industry share.

For instance, in 2021, Malteries Soufflet, a prominent French agri-food group, initiated malt production at its newly established plant in Ethiopia. The facility integrates a local supply chain to source malted barley, ensuring regional sustainability.

