Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MALTA OPENS UP ON JUNE 17 TO MOST AMERICANS, UNITED STATES ADDED TO MALTA’S AMBER LIST ON A STATE BY STATE BASIS

MALTA OPENS UP ON JUNE 17 TO MOST AMERICANS, UNITED STATES ADDED TO MALTA’S AMBER LIST ON A STATE BY STATE BASIS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Comino

Comino

New York, New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Effective June 17, 2021, The United States of America was added to Malta’s Amber List on a state-by-state basis. U.S. Citizens from 40 states**(listed below) will be welcome to enter Malta following the guidelines for Amber list countries. This statement was issued by Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health. 

 

Mr. Johann Buttigieg, Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Tourism Authority welcomed this announcement and hailed it as “another step forward for Malta’s Tourism Sector, which is breathing life again, after COVID-19 restrictive measures were relaxed, slowly and gradually, keeping everyone’s health and safety as a topmost priority, together with ensuring that Malta still has all the right ingredients for everyone to  Feel Free Again.” He added, “Malta looks forward to welcoming back Americans, one of our strongest inbound markets.”

 

All the latest updates and information about COVID-19 and Malta’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus, whilst guaranteeing the relaxing holiday all visitors deserve, can be found at www.visitmalta.com/covid-19.

 

APPROVED STATES

**Travel to and from the United States of America is limited to the following states Washington, Oregon, Louisiana, Arizona, West Virginia, Colorado, North Dakota, Indiana, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, New Mexico, Florida, Virginia, Maine, South Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Delaware, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, New Jersey, Minnesota, Connecticut, Alaska, New Hampshire, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Vermont, California.

 

About the Amber List – Including U.S Citizens (Limited to Specific States) 

Effective June 17

With effect from Thursday, June 17, 2021, passengers arriving from countries on the ‘Amber List’ are required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with the date and time stamp of the test, before boarding flights to Malta. This swab test would need to have been carried out within 72 hours prior to arrival in Malta. 

– Ends –

 

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere.  Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

Malta Tourism Authority

Michelle Buttigieg, Representative North America

Tel: (212) 213-0944 

Fax: (212) 213-0938 

E-mail: [email protected] 

 

MTA US Editorial Contact

The Bradford Group

Gabriela Reyes/Karen Hoffman

Tel: (212) 447-0027 

Fax: (212) 725 8253 

E-mail: [email protected]

Attachment

  • Comino1 (1) (1) 
CONTACT: Michelle Buttigieg
Malta Tourism Authority
212 213 0944
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.