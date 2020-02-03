Breaking News
Malvern Bank, National Association Appoints Banking Veteran Ali Schaeffer-Lybacki as VP, Private Client Regional Manager in Bucks County Quakertown Office and Lehigh County Allentown Office

PAOLI, Pa., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”, “Malvern”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Ali Schaeffer-Lybacki as Vice President, Private Client Regional Manager for the Bank’s Quakertown, Pa., Private Client office and our recently opened Allentown Representative office in Lehigh County. Malvern’s Private Client locations assist high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses with wealth management and commercial and residential lending.

Schaeffer-Lybacki has 17 years’ experience in retail banking and small business lending. Prior to joining Malvern, she was a Vice President, Branch Manager for M&T Bank in Allentown, Pa. She also previously served in managerial and business development positions for Santander Bank, First Niagara Bank and Citibank N.A.

“Ali offers a wealth of banking experience to Malvern’s clients in the Lehigh Valley,” said Anthony C. Weagley, President and CEO of Malvern. “She is known for being a strong relationship manager and a banker who provides solutions to her clients. Through our strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, we bring to both Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley a broad range of products and services, with our overall commitment to ensuring that the service we provide is beyond our clients’ expectations.”

Malvern’s seven private client offices offer consumers and businesses a superior, personalized banking experience, including banking by appointment, which enables customers to schedule a meeting with the Bank’s financial professionals at a time that is convenient to them.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its 12 other banking locations, in Chester, Delaware and Bucks counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters, Palm Beach, Florida, and Montchanin, Delaware. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida and Allentown, Pennsylvania. Its primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized wealth management and advisory services to high net worth individuals and families. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services. Malvern Bank offers insurance services through Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our website at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our website at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Investor Contacts:
Joseph D. Gangemi
Corporate Investor Relations
610-695-3676

Investor Relations Contact:
Ronald Morales
610-695-3646

