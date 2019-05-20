MamaMancini’s Commences Second Major SiriusXM Radio Campaign of 2019

Campaign will run from May 20 through Memorial Day and Early June

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a manufacturer and marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products (as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture), today announced the continuation of its National Sirius Radio Campaign, commencing on May 20. This is one of several campaigns to coincide with national holidays such as Easter, Memorial Day; Independence Day; Labor Day; Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Years.

MamaMancini’s advertising on SiriusXM national radio this year includes such channels as Fox News; MSNBC; CNN: Headline News; The Today Channel; ESPN; Howard Stern Channel; NASCAR; CBS Sports; Fox Sports; XM Volume; XM Insight; Bloomberg Radio; CNBC; and many others.

Based on the Company’s prior experience, it expects to air its commercial featuring Dan Mancini, the co-founder of MamaMancini’s, up to 1,000 times over the course of each campaign period. SiriusXM is available in approximately 30 million cars, homes and businesses, with an estimated reach of over 60 million listeners.

In addition to the SiriusXM campaign, Mr. Mancini is a regular live feature presenter on QVC and QVC2. Mr. Mancini has been featured up to 8 times per month on QVC, the world’s largest direct to consumer marketer. A large variety of MamaMancini’s products are sold on QVC through live on-air performances; automatic shipping programs throughout the year on the QVC system, and directly via the internet and telemarketing.

SiriusXM is one part of a multi-faceted campaign for MamaMancini’s which includes extensive Facebook and Instagram programs. The Company has been able to geo-target consumers who shop at specific retail store locations to help drive volume.

MamaMancini’s has more than 290,000 friends on Facebook and individual posts have reached close to 1 million viewers.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, and chicken meatballs all with sauce, five cheese stuffed beef, turkey and chicken meatballs all with sauce, and original beef and turkey meat loaves products. In addition, the Company sells Chicken Parmesan, Stuffed Pepper Mix, Sausage n Peppers, Sunday Dinner and Chicken Alfredo. The Company’s sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channels, which includes major retailers such as Walmart, Publix, Shop Rite, Jewel, Lunds and Byerlys, SUPERVALU, Safeway, Albertsons, Whole Foods Market, Shaw’s, Kings, Roche Bros., Key Foods, Stop & Shop, Giant, Martins, Giant Eagle, Foodtown, Sam’s Club, Costco, BJ’s Club Stores, Pavillion Stores, HEB, Rouses, Hannaford, Kroger, Shoppers, King Kullen, Central Markets, Weis Markets, Ingles, KVAT stores, Lunds and Byerly’s, and The Fresh Market. The Company sells to distributors such as Sysco, AWI, UNFI, SUPERVALU, Kehe, Burris Logistics and C&S Wholesale Grocers. In addition, the Company sells a wide variety of its products through QVC, the world’s largest direct to consumer marketer, via on air presentations, auto ship programs, and direct purchases through the internet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

