Breaking News
Home / Top News / MamaMancini’s Commences Second Major SiriusXM Radio Campaign of 2019

MamaMancini’s Commences Second Major SiriusXM Radio Campaign of 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Campaign will run from May 20 through Memorial Day and Early June

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a manufacturer and marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products (as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture), today announced the continuation of its National Sirius Radio Campaign, commencing on May 20. This is one of several campaigns to coincide with national holidays such as Easter, Memorial Day; Independence Day; Labor Day; Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Years.

MamaMancini’s advertising on SiriusXM national radio this year includes such channels as Fox News; MSNBC; CNN: Headline News; The Today Channel; ESPN; Howard Stern Channel; NASCAR; CBS Sports; Fox Sports; XM Volume; XM Insight; Bloomberg Radio; CNBC; and many others.

Based on the Company’s prior experience, it expects to air its commercial featuring Dan Mancini, the co-founder of MamaMancini’s, up to 1,000 times over the course of each campaign period. SiriusXM is available in approximately 30 million cars, homes and businesses, with an estimated reach of over 60 million listeners.

In addition to the SiriusXM campaign, Mr. Mancini is a regular live feature presenter on QVC and QVC2. Mr. Mancini has been featured up to 8 times per month on QVC, the world’s largest direct to consumer marketer. A large variety of MamaMancini’s products are sold on QVC through live on-air performances; automatic shipping programs throughout the year on the QVC system, and directly via the internet and telemarketing. 

SiriusXM is one part of a multi-faceted campaign for MamaMancini’s which includes extensive Facebook and Instagram programs. The Company has been able to geo-target consumers who shop at specific retail store locations to help drive volume.

MamaMancini’s has more than 290,000 friends on Facebook and individual posts have reached close to 1 million viewers.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, and chicken meatballs all with sauce, five cheese stuffed beef, turkey and chicken meatballs all with sauce, and original beef and turkey meat loaves products. In addition, the Company sells Chicken Parmesan, Stuffed Pepper Mix, Sausage n Peppers, Sunday Dinner and Chicken Alfredo. The Company’s sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channels, which includes major retailers such as Walmart, Publix, Shop Rite, Jewel, Lunds and Byerlys, SUPERVALU, Safeway, Albertsons, Whole Foods Market, Shaw’s, Kings, Roche Bros., Key Foods, Stop & Shop, Giant, Martins, Giant Eagle, Foodtown, Sam’s Club, Costco, BJ’s Club Stores, Pavillion Stores, HEB, Rouses, Hannaford, Kroger, Shoppers, King Kullen, Central Markets, Weis Markets, Ingles, KVAT stores, Lunds and Byerly’s, and The Fresh Market. The Company sells to distributors such as Sysco, AWI, UNFI, SUPERVALU, Kehe, Burris Logistics and C&S Wholesale Grocers. In addition, the Company sells a wide variety of its products through QVC, the world’s largest direct to consumer marketer, via on air presentations, auto ship programs, and direct purchases through the internet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Carl Wolf
Chairman and CEO 
MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Stock Symbol: MMMB
973-985-0280

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.