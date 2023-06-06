MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. Introduction of Four New Branded Sleeve Products at IDDBA 2023

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced the launch of four popular products in a branded meal sleeve format at IDDBA 2023, with initial orders already secured from two large national grocery chains.

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals. The IDDBA annual tradeshow – taking place June 4-6, 2023 in Anaheim, California – attracts more than 10,000 attendees and serves as a vital networking event for the industry.

The sleeve packaging is designed to be a simple, fresh, ready to heat & eat format that makes it easy for consumers to heat up a meal at home in three minutes or less, while concurrently allowing grocery store operators to drive notable labor cost savings, offering a more streamlined experience for the modern consumer.

The four new sleeve products are Roman Rice with Chicken Cacciatore, an entirely new product, as well as three popular, existing products previously only available ‘behind the glass’ – including Italian Style Sauce with Pork Sausage and Roasted Vegetables, Classic Beef Meatloaf with Tangy Sauce and Roman Rice with Balsamic Chicken. These four new items join MamaMancini’s existing line of sleeves which include, among others, Five-Cheese Stuffed Beef Meatballs, Turkey Meatballs and Gluten Free meatball varieties.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s, said: “I am pleased to announce the launch of these products in a branded sleeve format, as we continue to see strong demand from grocery store operators facing notable labor constraints. These products are already showing strong momentum, with initial orders secured from two large national grocery chains. I encourage IDDBA attendees to visit us in booth 1300 and try our full suite of new products.

“I am particularly excited with the launch of the Balsamic Chicken and the Chicken Cacciatore, a MamaMancini’s branded Italian product produced by our T&L Creative Salads subsidiary – further demonstrating the synergies of this acquisition. We continue to outperform on all fronts and I look forward to further operational execution in the months ahead as we strive to create long-term value for our fellow shareholders,” concluded Michaels.

For more information about MamaMancini’s and their full range of products, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

About IDDBA

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals. IDDBA membership includes more than 1,500 companies ranging from small independents to the world’s largest corporations. IDDBA helps its members enhance their economic position by providing opportunities for professional dialogue, education, exchange of industry data and selling opportunities. To learn more, please visit https://www.iddba.org.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

