EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management has accepted an invitation to attend the 35th Annual ROTH Investor Conference taking place March 13-14, 2023 in Dana Point, California.

MamaMancini’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Adam L. Michaels is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

35th Annual ROTH Investor Conference

Date: Monday, March 13 – Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Location: The Ritz-Carlton – Dana Point, California

“I look forward to a day of productive meetings with institutional investors, helping to increase our visibility within the capital markets,” said Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s. “As I noted previously, our margin enhancement efforts are beginning to make an impact across the board, allowing us to further reinvest in our business, which we believe will drive notably improved profitability throughout 2023.

“From a strategy and business case perspective, our subsidiary T&L Creative Salads has seen robust, volume-driven organic growth, coupled with realized pricing power, that has far exceeded our initial expectations. As we further integrate T&L Creative Salads’ operations and increase cross selling initiatives, we create a clear, repeatable path for both organic and inorganic growth going forward,” concluded Michaels.

Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH MKM representative.

About Roth MKM

Roth MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth MKM provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth MKM is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth MKM, please visit www.roth.com .

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

