EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management will present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational virtual investor conference taking place Wednesday, April 5th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s, will host a virtual investor presentation followed by a question & answer session. To participate, please click on the webcast link below:

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

Date: Wednesday, April 5th, 2023

Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VvApgCxcRqul_4J3-OwHVA

Adam L. Michaels commented: “I am incredibly proud of our team’s diligence in recent months, as our organization-wide focus on margin enhancement positions us for continued sequential net income growth going forward. In addition, we recently saw new wins with two leading club store chains, further positioning us for strong revenue growth this year.

“As we exit the fourth quarter and transition into fiscal 2024, improving our financial profile will remain our core focus, as we leverage our robust operating cash flow to fortify the balance sheet and pay down debt,” concluded Michaels.

A live audio webcast, as well as an archived webcast replay, will be available using the webcast link above. For any questions, please reach out to MamaMancini’s investor relations or your Diamond Equity Research representative.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.