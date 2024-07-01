EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that the Company’s common stock was added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes after the market closed on June 28, 2024.

“Our inclusion in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes represents another milestone achieved on our journey and a testament to the Company’s compelling and growing potential in the deli space, reflective of the shift in consumer preferences towards fresh prepared foods,” said Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations. “Together, we have made unparalleled progress in the last twelve months towards our shared vision to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform. To that end, I expect that the awareness of being included in one of the most widely followed benchmarks could benefit our existing shareholders and potentially attract a broader base of institutional investors.”

The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. MAMA’s membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which is reviewed annually, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “believe,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expect,” “anticipates,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

