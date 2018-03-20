Mamma Chia Celebrates National Chia Day with New Release of Clean Energy Beverages

Put a little extra pep in your step on National Chia Day with vitality-boosting Clean Energy Beverages, packed with Omega-3 and natural caffeine; save 23% sitewide at ShopMammaChia.com on March 23

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mamma Chia, National Chia Day founder and creator of the original chia beverage, is celebrating National Chia Day on March 23 with a new release of its Clean Energy Beverages. The energizing beverages combine the plant-based nutritional powerhouse of organic chia with clean caffeine from organic yerba mate and organic green coffee bean—providing 2,500mg of Omega-3 and 90mg of natural caffeine per serving.

Just in time to stock up for National Chia Day, the new Clean Energy Beverages are available across the U.S. at mainstream grocery stores and natural food markets in two mouth-watering flavors: Blackberry Blast and Raspberry Razz. Clean Energy now offers the same caffeine content but from more familiar sources: organic yerba mate and organic green coffee bean, as opposed to the lesser known Guayusa, which was previously used. The packaging and product name (previously Chia Energy) also have been refreshed to encapsulate Mamma Chia’s vitality and vibrancy.

In addition to creating the first-to-market chia beverage in 2009, Mamma Chia established National Chia Day in 2016 to celebrate one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. Each tiny seed provides an excellent plant-based source of Omega-3, complete protein, fiber, calcium, minerals and more. On a gram for gram level, chia contains eight times more Omega-3 than salmon and is one of the top sources of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based Omega-3 fatty acid that our bodies can’t produce on their own. Positive benefits of Omega-3 have been known to include reduced cholesterol and heart disease risk, as well as increased brain, skin, hair and nail health.

On National Chia Day, Mamma Chia will offer 23% off all orders on ShopMammaChia.com using code NCD23. Chia devotees and newbies alike can choose from any of Mamma Chia’s delicious products, including Chia Squeeze, Chia Granola and raw organic Chia Seeds. All of Mamma Chia’s products are USDA Certified Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher.

“We celebrate this tiny seed daily, but to have a special nationally recognized day for chia seeds speaks to their nutritional power and popularity of chia,” said Janie Hoffman, Mamma Chia founder and CEO, and author of Chia Vitality and The Chia Cookbook. “More so than ever, consumers are craving protein alternatives, valuing plant-based food choices, and closely considering the nutritional benefits of what they’re consuming. Chia seeds offer all that and more, and we love spreading the Magic of Chia® through all of our organic beverages and snacks. We’re particularly excited about revitalizing our Clean Energy Beverages to give consumers an extra boost of energy along with a better taste and healthy dose of vital nutrients from chia.”

About Mamma Chia

Mamma Chia is a conscious and sustainable company with a mission to share the Magic of Chia through delicious, nutrient-rich, plant-based organic foods and beverages powered by chia. Founded in 2009, Mamma Chia is a category innovator and maker of the first-to-market chia beverage line and the No. 1 selling chia beverage in America—Blackberry Hibiscus Chia Beverage . Other products include the Clean Energy Beverages, Chia Squeeze, and Chia Granola Clusters.

Mamma Chia was created by founder and CEO, Janie Hoffman, in the kitchen of her small rural farm outside of San Diego. She was honored by BevNET as Person of the Year in 2012 and by Beverage World as a “Disrupter” for 2016. Selected as a 2014 Breakout Brand by Beverage World, Mamma Chia was also named 2013 Best Retail Brand by Nutritional Outlook. A Certified B Corporation, Mamma Chia is a member of 1% for the Planet and a founding member of Slow Money. The company donates 1% of sales to support farmers, community groups and organizations that build healthy, local food systems.

Mamma Chia is available in mainstream grocery stores and natural food markets in the United States, Canada and other countries full of chia lovers. For more information, visit www.MammaChia.com or Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.

