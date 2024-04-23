Mammalian cell fermentation technology drives biologic drug production, meeting rising demand fuelled by expanding pipelines, supportive regulations, and investments in manufacturing capabilities for personalized medicines

NEWARK, Del, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The mammalian cell fermentation technology market is estimated to be worth US$ 45.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 68 billion by 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 10%.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing aging population worldwide are driving demand for biopharmaceuticals, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic proteins, which are predominantly produced using mammalian cell fermentation technology.

The expanding pipeline of biologic drugs, including novel therapeutics and biosimilar, is fuelling demand for mammalian cell fermentation technology for their production. The increasing number of biologic drug approvals and clinical trials further contributes to market growth.

Request a Sample of this Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19233

Regulatory agencies worldwide have established clear guidelines and standards for the development, manufacturing, and approval of biopharmaceuticals produced using mammalian cell fermentation technology. This supportive regulatory environment facilitates market growth by ensuring product quality, safety, and efficacy.

Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are investing significantly in expanding their biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. This includes investments in bioreactor systems, infrastructure, and expertise, driving market growth.

The shift towards personalized medicine and targeted therapies has led to the development of biologic drugs tailored to individual patient profiles. Mammalian cell fermentation technology enables the production of personalized biologics, driving market growth in this emerging field.

Key Takeaways from the Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market:

From 2019 to 2023, the mammalian cell fermentation technology market expanded at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Based on the type, the Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cell Fermentation segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2034.

through 2034. The mammalian cell fermentation technology demand in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.

through 2034. In the United States, the mammalian cell fermentation technology industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The United Kingdom is projected to expand by a CAGR of 5.0% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. The mammalian cell fermentation technology market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.5% during 2034.

“The combination of increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, advancements in biotechnology, supportive regulatory environment and technological innovations are key drivers fueling the growth of the mammalian cell fermentation technology market,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Click Here to Request Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19233

Competitive Landscape in the Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market:

Market players prioritize customer satisfaction by offering tailored solutions, technical support, and responsive customer service. Understanding customer needs, providing timely assistance, and fostering long-term relationships are essential for building brand loyalty and gaining a competitive advantage in the market.

In October 2023, Vaxcyte, Inc. and Lonza unveiled a new commercial manufacturing partnership, building upon their ongoing collaboration. This agreement is poised to facilitate the potential global distribution of Vaxcyte’s PCV candidates, namely VAX-24 and VAX-31, catering to both adult and pediatric populations.

Leveraging Lonza’s existing infrastructure, this collaboration is expected to propel clinical development efforts forward and pave the way for the anticipated initial release of VAX-24 in the United States for adult use.

Key Companies Profiled in the Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Lonza

Click Here To Buy Your Full Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19233

Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market – Key Segments

By Type:

Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cell Fermentation

Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK) Cell Fermentation

Baby Hamster Kidney (BHK) Cell Fermentation

Murine Myeloma Cell Fermentation

Other Types

By Application:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Hormones

Enzymes

Other Application

By End Use:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CMOs & CDMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Authored By

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Have a Look at the Related Report from the Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market:

The global mammalian derived proteins market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 588.9 Mn in 2021 to US$ 1.5 Bn by 2032.

The global mammalian transient protein expression market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 697.2 million. By 2033, the valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 1581.6 million.

The global microbial fermentation technology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 32,729.05 million in 2023. The demand for microbial fermentation technology is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% to surpass US$ 56,974.87 million by 2033.

The cell harvesting systems market is likely to upscale from US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 to US$ 19.1 billion by 2032. Demand is likely to rise at a significant CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Global cell line development services market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 6,365.2 million in 2023. The overall market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the years from 2023 to 2033.

The global cell culture incubator market is expected to be valued at US$ 2,315.5 million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$ 4,305.1 million by 2033. A CAGR worth 6.4% is expected for the market during the 2023 to 2033

The cell culture media market is projected to be valued at US$ 3,513.8 million in 2024 and reach US$ 6,699.93 million by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.66% over the forecast period.

The cell culture sampling devices market is anticipated to flourish at a steady CAGR of 10.8% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of US$ 7.80 billion by 2033

The global cell therapy manufacturing market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4,134.48 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2033. The market is anticipated to reach a valuation of ~US$ 15,634.67 million by the end of 2033.

The Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of the Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in 2022 were held at US$ 15.6 Billion.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube