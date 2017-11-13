Mammography Systems Market by Product Type, Technology and Forecast to 2025, states that the mammography systems market is projected to be around $3 billion by 2025

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Mammography System Market is a type of breast imaging technique that uses low dose x-ray systems to detect breast cancer. A mammography exam is known as a mammogram which enables early diagnosis of breast cancer in women. The market has witnessed technological advancements in the mammography systems. These advancements include breast tomosynthesis, digital mammography, and computer aided detection (CAD). When the x-ray film is replaced with electronics to convert x-rays into mammographic pictures, it is termed as digital mammography. This is also known as full-field digital mammography (FFDM). This system is same as digital cameras with high efficiency enabling to take better pictures with low radiation dose. These images are then transferred to a computer for radiologist’s review and storage for future reference. CAD systems help to digitize breast images for abnormal areas of mass, calcification, or density indicating the presence of cancer. Breast tomosynthesis is also known as digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) and 3D mammography. It is an advanced type of imaging technique for breast cancer which captures multiple images of the breast from different angles and then these images are synthesized into a 3D image set.

These breast imaging techniques are widely adopted as screening tool for the early detection of breast cancer in women having no symptoms. These are also used in the diagnosis and detection of breast related disorders in women having symptoms including pain, nipple discharge, lump, and skin dimpling. Growing prevalence of breast cancer and rapidly aging population is set to drive the demand for mammography systems market. According to National Cancer Institute, in 2011, in U.S., around 283,000 people were diagnosed with breast cancer and this number is expected to reach 441,000 by 2030.

In 2016, the digital mammography systems segment accounted for the major share of the global market as the system offers advanced features related to image brightness, size, and contrast. In 2016, 2D mammography held the major share of the global mammography systems market. This segment will be primarily driven with the rising need for improved communications coupled with advanced diagnostic options.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit high market potential due to rising incidences of breast cancer, rising patient awareness with respect to breast cancer screening, and increasing disposable income. Additionally, increasing aging population and target population are set to drive this market. Further, Japan accounted for the largest share of Asia-Pacific mammography systems market in 2016.

Product launch is the key strategy followed by the players operating in the mammography systems market to sustain their leading position in the industry. For instance, in March 2016, GE Healthcare launched Senographe Pristina Mammography System. This device offers a self-compression tool for breast screening while minimizing discomfort. This product launched helped the company to enhance its mammography portfolio.

Major Market Players:

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (recently acquired by Canon Inc.)

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Analogic Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Planmed Oy

Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key Findings of the Research Study :

Breast tomosynthesis systems segment is expected to grow with high single digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Digital mammography systems segment occupied more than three-fourth share of the global mammography systems market in 2016.

3D mammography segment will grow at high single digit CAGR as they offer early detection of breast cancer in women having dense breast tissues.

France and Germany accounted for almost one-third share of the European mammography systems market in 2016.

Japan held nearly half of the share of Asia-Pacific mammography systems market in 2016.

