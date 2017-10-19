Mammoth Energy Announces that its Cobra Subsidiary has Entered into a Contract to Aid in the Rebuilding of Puerto Rico’s Energy Infrastructure

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cobra Acquisitions LLC, has signed a contract to aid in the restoration of utility infrastructure on the island of Puerto Rico. Cobra, a utility infrastructure business focused on the repair and construction of transmission and distribution (T&D) networks, will perform the work. The contract will commence immediately and is expected to generate revenue of up to $200 million over the initial 120 days.

Arty Straehla, Mammoth’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are honored to be chosen to help restore the electric utility infrastructure for the residents of Puerto Rico. After witnessing the destruction from Hurricane Maria first hand last weekend, where 85% of Puerto Rico’s residents are currently living without electricity, we intend to work quickly both to help rebuild the electric grid and to help restore normalcy to people’s lives.”

The work to be provided by Cobra includes the following:

Comprehensive damage assessment of existing electrical grid.

Engineering services to aid in the design of a new electric utility grid to Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) specifications.

Construction services to rebuild the electric grid.

Fully self-contained solution including all operational and life support related to operating within the disaster area without creating an additional strain on the local population.

The initial mobilization of construction equipment and personnel is expected to begin in the coming days with people currently in place performing an initial damage and engineering assessment to determine the full scope of work required. This contract will be incremental to Mammoth’s existing energy service operations.

Conference Call

Mammoth will hold a conference call to discuss its Cobra subsidiary and the Puerto Rico contract on October 20, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (844) 265-1561 or (216) 562-0385 for international callers, and use the passcode 5295548. The conference call will also be webcast and can be found at www.mammothenergy.com in the “Investors” section of the company’s website.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth Energy is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy’s suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, well services, natural sand and proppant services, contract and directional drilling services and other energy services.

About Cobra

Mammoth chose to expand its integrated model into utility energy infrastructure through the formation of Cobra. Cobra is focused on all facets of the utility infrastructure industry particularly though Transmission and Distribution (T&D) networks and substation construction. Cobra currently has operations in the southeast, mid-west and midcontinent portions of the United States for multiple Investor Owned Utilities (IOUs). Cobra has a senior management team with an average of 26 years of experience in the utility infrastructure industry

