Mammoth Energy Announces Timing of 2Q 2019 Earnings Release    

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) today announced that it intends to release financial results for the second quarter of 2019 after the market close on August 1, 2019.
Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Mammoth plans to release financial results for the second quarter of 2019 after the market close on Thursday, August 1, 2019. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the following day, Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (844) 265-1561 or (216) 562-0385 for international callers, and use the passcode 6178026. The conference call will also be webcast and can be found at www.mammothenergy.com in the “Investors” section of the company’s website.
About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.
Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and government-funded utilities, private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, contract land and directional drilling services and other services.
Investor Contact:
Don Crist – Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(405) 608-6048
