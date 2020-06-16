Breaking News
Mammoth Mountain Announces Summer Lodging And Activities

Lodging Reservations Being Accepted for June 19 Arrivals, Activities Restart June 26

Mammoth Lakes, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mammoth Mountain will open summer by welcoming visitors at Mammoth Lodging Collection properties beginning June 19, and Mammoth Bike Park, Scenic Gondola Rides, and select restaurants opening June 26. 

All lodging and activities will be subject to modification and new safety measures following state guidelines. More details on operations and updates can be found here: mammothmountain.com/covid. 

Lodging Stays Beginning June 19
Reservations are now available for overnight stays at Mammoth Lodging Collection properties including The Westin Monache Resort, The Village Lodge, Juniper Springs Resort, Tamarack Lodge,and luxury home rentals. Mammoth Mountain Inn is accepting reservations starting July 3.

A no-fee, flexible cancelation policy will apply to summer reservations. Following state and local guidelines, rooms will remain vacant, whenever possible, between occupancies for 24-hours. All Mammoth Lodging properties will also adhere to new industry cleaning guidelines. 

Camp High Sierra is now open with tent camping sites, trailer/RV sites with hookups. Cabin rentals will be available starting June 19. 

Activities Opening June 26

  • The Mammoth Bike Park will open for daily operations, with Discovery Chair and the Panorama Gondola offering lift-served bike park access. Private lessons and bike rentals will be available daily at Main Lodge.
  • Scenic Gondola Rides will operate daily.

Dining & Shopping

  • In The Village:
    • Campo Mammoth will be open for lunch and dinner starting June 19.
    • Beginning June 26: Sierra Grind and Whitebark Restaurant & Lounge (at The Westin Monache), as well as shopping at Mammoth Sports and McCoy’s Mountain Style. 
  • At Main Lodge, the Yodler will open for daily service on June 26. Mammoth Mountain’s 11,053’ Summit and the Eleven53 Cafe will also open daily for lunch service on June 26. 
  • Inside Tamarack Lodge, The Lakefront Restaurant opens June 26.

Operations are subject to change. Visit mammothmountain.com for the latest information, to purchase tickets and make lodging reservations.  

About 
MAMMOTH RESORTS is the leading four-season mountain resort operator in California. In addition to Mammoth Mountain and June Mountain the company owns and operates a variety of  recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage and retail enterprises. This includes The Westin Monache Resort, The Village Lodge, Juniper Springs Resort, Tamarack Lodge, Mammoth Mountain Inn, luxury home rentals and Camp High Sierra, as well as Mammoth Bike Park, Woolly’s Tube Park, Snowmobile Adventures, and Sierra Star Golf Course.

### 

CONTACT: Tim LeRoy
[email protected]

