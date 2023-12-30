Police launch murder investigation after stabbing on Abbey estate near St John’s Wood on Friday eveningA 29-year-old man has been stabbed to death in north-west London, police said.Officers were called by the London ambulance service to the scene at the Abbey estate near St John’s Wood just after 7.30pm on Friday. Continue reading…
