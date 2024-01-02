Hassan Jhangur remanded in custody by Sheffield crown court on charges of murdering Chris Marriott and five counts of attempted murderA 23-year-old man accused of murdering a “Good Samaritan”, who was hit by a car in Sheffield last week while trying to help a stranger, will face trial later this year.Chris Marriott, 46, had been trying to help a woman he saw unconscious in the street during a disturbance in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on 27 December, police have said. Continue reading…

