Alfredo Aliaga Burdio says achievement shows it’s never too late as he only started living healthily in his mid-70sA 92-year-old who recently became the oldest person to cross the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim on foot says he is proof that it is never too late to try something – because he waited until his mid-70s to start leading what he considers a healthy life.“I began living a healthy lifestyle really at age 76,” Alfredo Aliaga Burdio – a Spanish-born resident of Berlin – told the Guinness World Records site in an interview. Continue reading…

