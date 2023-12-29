Hassan Jhangur, 23, has been charged with the murder of man who was helping unconscious woman when he was hit by a carHassan Jhangur, 23, has been charged with the murder of Chris Marriott who was hit by a car after he went to the aid of an unconscious woman in Sheffield on Wednesday, South Yorkshire police said.Earlier, Marriott’s family said the circumstances of his death “show the sort of man he was”. Continue reading…

