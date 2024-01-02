Utah police found the 30-year-old unconscious inside an engine of a commercial aircraft loaded with passengersA man was found dead inside an airplane engine on Monday night at Salt Lake City international airport after police say he breached an emergency exit door, walked onto the tarmac and climbed inside the jet’s engine.Officers found the 30-year-old man unconscious inside an engine mounted to the wing of a commercial aircraft loaded with passengers, the Salt Lake City police department announced on Tuesday. The plane had been sitting on a de-icing pad, and the engine was not running, according to a preliminary investigation. Continue reading…

