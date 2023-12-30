Father-of-two Chris Marriott was hit by a car after he went to the aid of a woman lying unconscious in the streetA 23-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a “Good Samaritan”, who died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger.Father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46, died on Wednesday after he went to the aid of a woman he saw unconscious in the street during a disturbance in the Burngreave area of Sheffield. Continue reading…

Read Full Story