Man sentenced to death for spying for CIA: Iran judiciary spokesman

A man has been sentenced to death in Iran for spying for the CIA and attempting to pass on information about the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, Iran’s judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
