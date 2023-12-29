Unidentified man in life-threatening condition after enduring temperatures of around -50C on Air Algerie flight from OranA man has been discovered hidden in the landing gear compartment of a commercial aircraft that flew into Paris from Algeria with severe hypothermia but alive, French authorities have said.The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found during technical checks after the Air Algerie flight from Oran, Algeria, landed at Paris’s Orly airport in mid-morning, prosecutors told AFP. Continue reading…

