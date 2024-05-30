A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a North Dakota man to 40 years in prison in connection with child sexual abuse images.

Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier, 36, of Grand Forks, has ties to former Republican state senator Ray Holmberg, who is accused of traveling to Europe with the intent of paying for sex with a minor.

NORTH DAKOTA OFFICIALS TESTIFY ON GROWING DANGERS AS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SURGES ON NORTHERN BORDER

U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte a

[Read Full story at source]