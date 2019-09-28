Man who released Trudeau’s brownface photo says he has no political affiliation

The man who gave Time magazine the photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing brownface at a school event said on Friday he had no political affiliation nor did he receive any payment for releasing the image.
